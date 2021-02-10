George William Smith III, 75, of Thurmont, passed away at home surrounded by family on Feb. 7, 2021.
George was born Sept. 26, 1945, to the late George William Smith II and Catherine (Coffman) Smith. He attended Walkersville High School and graduated with the Class of 1963. George was a dairy farmer for most of his life, and he loved to raise and show his cows. He was very personable and comical, and he loved to make people laugh with his funny stories.
George leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, Suzi Craig; daughter, Kimberly Anne Hawbaker; son, Brian Smith (Connie); grandchildren, Charles Leon Schill III, Monica Marie Phillips, Daryl Waltrip Knode, Jordan William Fritz and Landon William Smith; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one great-grandchild; and friend, Lee Etchison.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Feb. 11, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center. A funeral service will be held at the same location at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, followed by a procession for burial in Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick.
Floral tributes are welcome.