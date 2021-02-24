George “Dicky” Edward Young Jr., 75, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, passed away on Feb. 12.
Born May 16, 1945, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late George Edward Young Sr. and Helen Joy Beaner Young.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Parker, of Frederick, Maryland; one granddaughter, Amiyah Parker; one brother, David Michael Young, of Doubs, Maryland; one sister, Rose Marie Nickens (Charles), of Hampton, Virginia; an aunt, Delores Williams (Jackie), of Frederick, Maryland; and close friends, Danny and Donna Miller of Kearneysville, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Claudia Lenore Young, whom he was married to for 49 years.
The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood will be open for family to receive friends only from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, with a service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Gerrardstown Cemetery. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow directives.
