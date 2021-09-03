Georgia Bywaters Milly, beloved mother of six, passed away on June 13, 2021, at the age of 102, in Melbourne, Florida. The youngest of four sisters, Georgia was born to Venus Fawcett Bywaters and George Bywaters in Opequon, Virginia, on June 10, 1919. Georgia grew up on a farm; her father was an apple grower, and she used to gather fallen apples off the ground — earning three cents per bushel. Having begun her education in a one-room school house, she graduated from John Handley High School in 1935. After a post-graduate year in business at Handley, Georgia entered Madison College (now James Madison University) in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to study Home Economics and Dietetics, graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree in 1940.
Georgia then journeyed hundreds of miles from home, to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis for her internship as a hospital dietitian. After that she went on to Chicago for her first job. After a year as dietitian at Cook County Hospital, she moved on to a position as Therapeutic Dietitian at Passavant Memorial Hospital.
In 1943, Georgia married George H. Milly, and the couple moved to Edgewood, Maryland. In the early years, as Georgia herself once recounted, “We had a two-burner hot plate, an ice box, two studio beds, one dresser,” but accommodations were less luxurious when George’s work took them temporarily to Utah, where they lived on “two army cots and a table from the salvage yard.”
Strong, patient, selfless, and modest, Georgia raised six children over the years from 1945 on through the 1970s. Her kids remember her making their clothing and knitting their sweaters, baking and beautifully decorating cakes for every birthday, making snow cream, serving up bacon and eggs on Sunday mornings after Mass, and tolerating pet snakes, snapping turtles, squirrels, and mice. But her greatest gift was her way of listening patiently, calmly, and sympathetically to whatever concern or disaster was troubling one of her children. While she sometimes worked part-time as a dietitian throughout her life, there was never any doubt that care of her family came first.
Whether with family, friends, or acquaintances, Georgia was reserved but social, observant and determined. She could organize and put on a family reunion dinner for twenty and keep her cool. She appreciated and embraced new opportunities to learn, whether welcoming new members to the family or navigating for George as he piloted a small plane to new places.
She read voraciously, even into her late nineties, and was a student of people, including those in historical novels. When the family gathered in later years, she would stay up late talking and listening, simply enjoying being together.
Georgia was committed to a healthy diet and exercise. She made healthy eating a priority for her family, always making sure their plates had the major food groups. In her 80s, she volunteered at the local food pantry and later participated in a residents’ committee that advised dining services about meals in her independent living community. She continued regular walking, fitness classes, and yoga well into her 90s and beyond, setting a high standard for family and friends. Even when using her walker, Georgia made everyone around her sprint to keep up. Doubtless, her lifelong habits helped her to rebound from several serious health challenges and to prevent others.
Her family will fondly remember her resilience, her warmth toward others, and her love of the Shenandoah Valley. The many lessons she taught them about caring for others and appreciating nature will remain with them.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, George; and by her daughter, Carly. She is survived by her daughters, Susan, Mary Ann and Deborah; sons, Mike and Chris; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Birthright of Frederick (250 West Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701) or the Frederick Food Bank (friendsfnp.org), two organizations that Georgia volunteered for over the years.