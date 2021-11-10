Geovanny Michael Parada passed away shortly after birth Nov. 7, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the son of Elizabeth Odom-Parada and Denny Parada of Frederick.
Geovanny is also survived by his grandparents, Patricia and Mike Odom, and Maria Callejas; stepgrandfather, Alberto Molina; aunts and uncles, Jason Molina, Alex Parada, Kenia Callejas, James Bell (Alicia), William Odom (Kelsie) and Emily Odom; cousins, Joe, Hunter, Jaxson and Kynlee Bell, Scarlet and Kaylie Odom, and Carson and Brayden Lingg; special cousin, Kenny Fuentes; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and other relatives.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.