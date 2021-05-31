Gerald Dean Toms was born on October 27, 1935, in Garfield, MD, and passed away at his home in Thurmont, MD, on May 28, 2021. He was the son of Merle Edgar Toms and Pearl Naomi (Smith) Toms of Garfield, MD.
Mr. Toms was married to the late Robbie Zell Clark of Philadelphia, MS, on June 12, 1956. The couple had four children; Kenneth, Rhonda, Jerry, and Beverly.
Mr. Toms joined the U.S. Air Force in Dec. 1952 at the age of 17. He was trained to serve as an engineman in the Air Force Crash Boat Service, and subsequently served on a Crash Boat during the Korean War. After his Korean War service, he transferred to the Air Force Intelligence Service. Mr. Toms served during the Vietnam War spending most of 1968 stationed in Vietnam at Tan Son Nhut Air Base (Saigon). Following this tour of duty, he was assigned to the 89th Military Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base where Air Force One is stationed for the President’s use. Mr. Toms retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1979 as Senior Master Sergeant having honorably served his country for over 27 years. He was a well-decorated veteran with many awards, among which included a Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, as well as multiple Air Force Commendation and Meritorious Service Medals.
After retirement from the Air Force, Mr. Toms worked for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, MD, as an Intelligence Officer. Among his many duties, he provided the weekly intelligence briefings for the NRC Chairperson and NRC Commissioners. He retired from the NRC in 1998, and went on to serve as a consultant for many years thereafter due to his specialized knowledge and skills in national security.
One of Mr. Toms’ favorite activities was frequenting casinos, particularly Hollywood Casino in Charlestown, WV. He would often say he “paid for their electric bill” with the money he lost each visit. His sense of humor is something that will be greatly missed by his close family and friends. Mr. Toms also enjoyed traveling. He had seen much of the world prior to his passing and looked forward to visiting the beach each year.
Mr. Toms leaves behind his son Kenneth; daughter-in-law Sheri and granddaughter Shelby; daughter Rhonda and son-in-law David Smith; son Jerry, daughter-in-law Angela, grandson Cody, and granddaughter Anna Caroline; and son-in-law Brian Sweeney; grandson Brian Sweeney Jr., and granddaughter Brittan Sweeney.
Gerald was predeceased by his wife Robbie; youngest daughter Beverly, father Merle; mother Pearl; brothers Jackie (Jack) and Merle Jr. (Petie); and sister Fay.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at Stauffer Funeral Home — 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Mount Bethel Cemetery in Foxville, MD.
