Gerald Douglas

Gerald Patrick Douglas, age 79, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died Feb. 24, 2022, at Doey’s House. He was born May 19, 1942, in Washington, D.C., to the late Richard Charles and Lois Patricia Douglas.
Gerald served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked as a skilled carpenter and general contractor, real estate agent and draftsman.
Gerald stayed socially active with country line dancing, Frederick singles and his circle of friends. His interests included woodworking, history and aircrafts. He had a love for nature and enjoyed outdoor activities, including fishing, camping and cycling.
In addition to his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Douglas; a nephew, Brian Douglas; and son-in-law, Mark Clever.
Gerald was the loving father of Kimberly Clever, Deborah Wood and her husband Lee, and Sarah Lucas and her husband Jonathan; grandfather of Madelyn, Jessica, Benjamin and Katherine; brother of Keith Douglas; and brother-in-law to Judy Douglas. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, and close friends Curtis Shives and Brenda Binkley.
Dad will be greatly missed for his kind and gentle ways and fondly remembered for his outspoken personality. Always friendly, he could strike up a conversation with anyone wanting to chat. His beautiful blue eyes, carefree attitude and spiritual beliefs helped him navigate through times of trouble and guide his adventures throughout his lifetime.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 4 at the Harman Funeral Home, 305 North Potomac St., Hagerstown, Maryland, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m., with Deacon Bill Narin officiating. Interment will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff at Doey’s House for their exceptional care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at potomaccremation.com.