Gerald "Jerry" Smith

Gerald Robert Smith, aka Jerry, 74, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed from this earth on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home. He was the husband to Maureen Gass Smith for 36 years. Born on April 12, 1947, in Dover, New Jersey, he was the son of Edwin Gilbert Smith and Elizabeth Libby, Augustine Smith.
Jerry grew up in Rockaway, New Jersey, and was a graduate from the class of 1965 at Morris Hills High. He continued his education with a bachelor’s degree in education from Boston University in 1969. As a young fitness nut, he scooted out to Colorado and became a Vail ski instructor but then decided to move back to Rockaway, where he started his true life with his loving wife and eventually moved to Maryland about 30 years ago. He became a Frederick County Public Schools part-time employee, eventually moving to the special education department, where he fell in love with the children of many needs. The worker that he was, he also bartended in various places part time, with the last place being Whiskey Creek Golf Course in Ijamsville for about 20 years.
When Jerry was not screaming down the road on his Harley, which Maureen hated and only went on once, you could find Jerry sun worshiping by their pool with his trim physique slathered in his obsession of sun oils, and when he wasn’t doing that, you could find him making love to his workout machines or at the firing range.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 1-2 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A service will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a time of reception at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, any monetary assistance for Maureen would be acceptable to: Maureen Smith, c/o Diane Roberts, 2503 Catoctin Court, 1C, Frederick, MD 21702.
