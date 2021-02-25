Gerald “Jerry” Franklin Lowery, 76, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 27, 1943, in Cumberland, Maryland, he was preceded in death by his father, George Ellis Lowery; and mother, Marie Irene (Garlitz) Lowery.
He is survived by his devoted significant other of 44 years, Margaret Darr; his brother, George W. Lowery; children, Michael Lowery (wife Veridy), Michele Poorbaugh (husband Bill), Gregory Lowery (wife Korey), Jim Kruger (wife Donna), Donna Carey (husband Mike), Karen Coates and Wayne Demory (wife Tracy). In addition, he is survived by grandchildren, Bryce Lowery, Gavin Lowery, Zane Poorbaugh, Nadia Poorbaugh, Ireland Poorbaugh, Blaise Poorbaugh, Eoghan Lowery, Jaxon Lowery, Stephen Kruger, Austen Carey, Waneta Henderson, Britney Anderson, Duwayne Demory Jr. and Crystal Thompson; as well as several great-grandchildren and a faithful canine companion, Ginger.
Born and raised in Cumberland, Maryland, Jerry graduated from LaSalle High School in 1962. He was employed with Seven-up Bottling Company and later as an engineer with B&O Railroad and Chessie System (CSX). He was the owner and proprietor of Jerry’s Liquors of Brunswick. He was later employed by AmeriGas and also operated Lowery Consultants, where he trained new hire railroad conductors for various Class 1 railroads.
He was a member of the Cumberland Moose, the Boonsboro American Legion, the Smithsburg Rod & Gun Club and the Falling Waters Fishing Club; and a lifetime member of the Redman’s Club in Williamsport.
Jerry enjoyed deep-sea fishing, golfing and traveling to see new places. Jerry loved spoiling his dog, Ginger, taking her on walks and car rides every day. He especially enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends. Jerry was known for his jovial personality and made friends wherever he went. He was a genuine and caring man and was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends. He was truly loved by all and will be greatly missed!
Friends will be received for visitation at Scarpelli Funeral Home (located at 108 Virginia Ave. in Cumberland, Maryland) from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Minister Leo Lavin III and Gavin Lowery officiating. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park, Cumberland, Maryland. Pallbearers will be Bryce Lowery, Gavin Lowery, Zane Poorbaugh, Austen Carey, Duwayne Demory Jr. and Steven Anderson. The family kindly requests that all Maryland COVID-19 restrictions be honored by all in attendance, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing when possible.
Condolences may be left at www.scarpellifh.com.