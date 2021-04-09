Gerald W. (Gerry) Paulsgrove

Gerald W. Paulsgrove (Gerry) of Monrovia, Maryland, age 63, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on April 4, 2021. He was born in Olney, Maryland, on Aug. 2, 1957, son of the late Harry M. Paulsgrove Sr. and Theresa Coleman Paulsgrove.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathryn S. Paulsgrove; and two sons, Jared M. Paulsgrove and wife Danielle, and Nathan D. Paulsgrove and fiance Ashley Phelan, all of Monrovia; seven sisters, Katherine Koogle, Frances Nicodemus, Loretta Bowman, Betty Long, Gloria Maines, Joyce Paulsgrove and Janet Leith; one brother, Marty Paulsgrove; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great friends.
He was pre-deceased by two sisters, Carol Ray and Margaret Blair.
Gerry was a master fender and body technician who worked for King Pontiac for many years. He graduated from Damascus High School in 1975 and enjoyed NASCAR, street rods and riding his motorcycle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be greatly missed.