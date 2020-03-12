Geraldine Allingham

Geraldine M. Allingham, 74, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late James M. Allingham, who died in 2002.
Born on March 8, 1946, in Union City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late August Stephen and Edith Victoria Golinski Cazzola.
Geraldine was a graduate of Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Jersey City, NJ. Gerry, a registered nurse worked for several hospitals in New Jersey and in the Washington, DC area and later for MAMSI/United Health Care.
Geraldine enjoyed puzzles, reading and watching old movies, especially old murder mystery shows. She attended St. Peter’s Parish in Libertytown.
She is survived by her son, Nicholas S. Allingham and Elizabeth Hoover of Frederick; a sister-in-law, Angie Cazzola of New Jersey as well as numerous cousins and friends. Geraldine will also be remembered by two very special friends, Patricia Dingleberry and Joanne Kram. She was preceded in death by a brother, August Cazzola Jr.
A celebration of Geraldine’s life will take place at a later date. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791, Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, or Frederick Health Hospice, 400 W. 7th St., Frederick, MD 21701.
