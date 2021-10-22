Geraldine E. Boswell, 74, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away Oct. 18, 2021.
She was the loving wife to the late James E. Boswell.
Born June 21, 1947, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Melvin R. and Mildred M. (Covell) Burdette.
Geraldine is survived by one daughter, Kristin M. Boswell; two grandchildren, Quincy J. Boswell and Brianna N. Boswell-Rowe; two brothers, Wayne Burdette (Sue) and Larry Burdette (Lisa); a sister-in-law, Louise Burdette (David); two brothers-in-law, Charlie Boswell (Norine) and Larry Boswell (Kathy); a very special “son”, Rodney Carter; along with many nieces, nephews, close friends and co-workers who became family.
Geraldine was a devoted employee at Legal & General in Urbana, Maryland, and after 54 years, she retired in January of 2020. Geraldine loved her family and friends with all her heart. She was extremely caring, giving and kind, and to know her was to love her.
The family will be receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Darnestown Presbyterian Church, 15120 Turkey Foot Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Cancer Society.