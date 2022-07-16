Geraldine L. Henry

Geraldine “Geri” L. Henry, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at her home June 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Geri was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Oct. 31, 1938, to Grace Harper and John Weir. Geri was a graduate of George Washington University, earning both her undergraduate degree and as well as her Master of Business Administration.
Geri is survived by Laura (Michael) Molsky, of Germantown, Maryland, Laurence (Mary) Feys, of Germantown, Maryland, George Steven (Kamilla) Feys, of Beallsville, Maryland, and Kimberley Feys, of Adamstown, Maryland; and grandchildren, Kyle Molsky, Shannon (Clay) Tripp, Meredith Feys, Avery Fitzgerald, Seneca Feys, Jack Feys and Nicholas Feys. She was predeceased in 2005 by the love of her life, husband Jack W. Henry Jr.
Geri lived most of her adult life in the Washington, D.C., area and enjoyed partaking in much of what the area had to offer, from the Smithsonian to fireworks on the National Mall, Wolftrap, the Kennedy Center and so much more. Geri was quite the hostess and took pride in throwing the most memorable parties. She was an avid chef and gardener. Geri was known to tweak nearly every recipe she encountered, creating wonderful meals for family and friends. She was published in Gourmet Magazine for her chocolate mousse recipe.
Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Affectionately known to them as “Grandy,” she shared with them her love of traveling, delight in trying new recipes and restaurants, and her excitement for all things Disney. Grandy was always encouraging them to read and to continue learning. The love she had for her grandchildren shined through, and she will always be remembered for asking them “I know you don’t need it, but do you want it?” with a twinkle in her eyes. Geri Henry lived her life to the fullest, oftentimes taking last-minute trips or trekking the family to the lake house, where she enjoyed so many good times.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at 20631 W. Hunter Road, Beallsville, MD 20839.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made to the Smithsonian Institution or wolftrap.org.