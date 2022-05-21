Geraldine “Geri” Metz, age 79, passed away May 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Geraldine was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Frederick, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late William Beall Esworthy and Helen Elizabeth Esworthy.
Geraldine is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Hayes Luther Metz Jr.; and son, Ronald Eugene Metz.
Geraldine leaves behind her son, William Wesley Fritz; and daughter, Donna Ann Baugher (Richard). Geraldine was a proud nanny to three grandchildren, Lindsey Shankle, Joel Baugher and Kurstin Metz. She was also a great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren.
Geraldine was a devoted employee at J.M. Bucheimer’s and Mountain Gate Restaurant. She was an avid crafter, with sewing being her passion. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. Geraldine was a huge dog lover, leaving behind her precious dog, Toby.
A private graveside service will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Geraldine Metz’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).