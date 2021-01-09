Geraldine Moser

Geraldine Marie Betts Moser, age 86, was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 6, at home. She was born on April 2, 1934 in Mapleville, Maryland, the beloved daughter to the late Edgar L. and Catherine E Betts. Geraldine was predeceased by her husband, J. Thomas Moser, Sr.; and her sister, Edith Moss. She is survived by her children, Garry R. Staley and wife, Kathy, David L. Staley and wife, Bonnie, William .J Staley, and Catherine E. Gaddis and husband, Tim; and sisters, Louise Barry, and Evelyn Miller. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Geraldine was a lifelong member of Frederick Church of the Brethren. She attended the Bydanho and Seekers Sunday School classes. She served the Church as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Auditor and utilized her talents in many other capacities. She worked for American Optical until its closing and then retired from Frederick Memorial Hospital. She volunteered at Select Seconds, Hospital Thrift Shop.
Geraldine was loved and appreciated by her many friends. She will be remembered by her close friends Doris Baisey and Janet Williams from their time of working together at the hospital and their many outings. She was known and loved by many as Gert, Deannie and Gerry.
Services will be a private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Frederick Church of the Brethren — Deacon Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.