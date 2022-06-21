Geraldine Souders

Gerry Souders, 81, of Frederick, passed away June 18, 2022, from cancer. Gerry was born in Dunkirk, New York, to the late Carl and Madalyn Joy.
Gerry was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Bob; and sister, Lou Stevens. She is survived by her children, David Souders and wife Christine, Valerie Hatmaker and Todd Souders; and her grandchildren, Madison Souders, Jessica Hatmaker, Julia Hatmaker, Kayla Hatmaker, Kyle Hatmaker, Bailey Souders and Samantha Souders.
Gerry is remembered by Don Reifsnider, who brought her much love and joy over the past five years.
Gerry retired in 1999 and volunteered at Catholic Daughters, FHH Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, the Weinberg Center and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic minister.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick Health Hospice or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Family and friends will gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A mass will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Thursday June 23, 2022. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.