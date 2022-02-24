Gerry Houck

Mrs. Gerry Ann Houck, 81, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home peacefully in her sleep.
She was married to her high school sweetheart, Thomas (Ed) Edward Houck Sr. for almost 63 years.
Born June 13, 1940, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Rice May.
In her youth, Gerry was a member of Job's Daughters as an honored queen. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1958 and worked for many years in banking at Community Savings & Loan, and retired from Mellon Bank in Rockville, Maryland. Gerry loved her grandkids and enjoyed going to all of their sporting events; as well as spending time with JJ, the family Dachshund.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Thomas (TJ) Houck and wife Patsy, of Monrovia, and Charles (Chuck) Houck and wife Michelle, of Myersville; four grandchildren, Madison Houck, of Lewes, Delaware, Robbie Houck, Jason Houck and Zack Houck, all of Middletown. Mrs. Houck was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Neil (Buddy) May.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family a staufferfuneralhome.com.