Ghislain “Gene” Doyon, 77, of Thurmont passed away April 25, 2022, at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland.
Born April 30, 1944, in Quebec, Canada; he was the son of Alma and Gedeon Doyon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Verna Doyon.
Gene grew up on a small farm in Quebec, Canada, with his nine brothers and sisters until 1964, when he came to the United States with very little English to start his new life. There, he worked his way up and eventually started his own drywall contracting business called Doyon Drywall. Then he met his wife Verna and started a family. In 1994, Gene officially became a United States citizen. In 2005, Gene moved to Thurmont, Maryland, to begin his life in retirement. Gene always wanted to help those less fortunate than him. So in 2008, Gene established Jermaes Army. A weekly collection of food from his neighborhood in Jermae Estates for the Thurmont Food Bank. This continued for 10 years every week, until Gene’s health could no longer allow him to do so, raising over $75,000 in food and donations. Gene was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life, Gene loved to go fishing, tend to his garden, write his book, volunteer, do his puzzle books, watch hockey, talk to his neighbors on his front porch, and be a part of the community that he loved so much. But most importantly, he was a family man who loved so deeply and never missed the opportunity to spend quality time with his family, never missing his grandchildren’s multiple sporting events, graduations, awards ceremonies, etc.
He is survived by his children, Gina Cantwell, Tony Doyon and Ricky Doyon (Cristine). He was the best Poppop to his five grandchildren, Joshua Doyon, Kyle Cantwell, Nicole Cantwell, Gabrielle Rauh (Jake) and Jonathan Doyon; and his three great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison and Jackson. He is also survived by his sisters, brothers, and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Kline Hospice House for its care and compassion in the last days of Gene’s life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent directly to the Thurmont Food Bank in Gene’s name at 10 Frederick Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
A memorial service will be open to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Anthony Shrine, 16150 Saint Anthony Road, No. 5, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.