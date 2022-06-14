Gideon Harne, III

Gideon O. Harne lll passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2O22, at Martinsburg VA Medical Center, in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He was born Sept. 9, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland. He was the son of the late Gideon O. Harne Jr. and Claudine Smith Harne. Gideon is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Lawrence Brown Jr., of Frederick, Maryland; and his beloved niece, Cortney Claudine Brown. He is also survived by his best friend, Robert Dennis; and multiple cousins. He was predeceased by his nephew, Lawrence M. Brown lll. Gid was a graduate of Frederick High School, Class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He returned to Frederick and worked for the USPS. In 1974, he moved to New Jersey and spent many years there. He was a construction superintendent for multiple developments in the Hackettstown/Morris Plains communities. In 2000, he purchased a home in Newport News, Virginia, around the corner from his sister and nephew, and he moved his mom there from Frederick. He lived in Virginia, until his return to Frederick in 2020. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Ed Hartman at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Attendees: Please meet at the main entrance chapel area. J.L. Davis Funeral Home in Smithsburg, Maryland, provided service to the family. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Palliative Care and Hospice Community living Center at Martinsburg VA Medical Center for the excellent care and support given to Gideon. A special thanks also goes to Karena Snowden for the months she cared for Gid while he was in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 6151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346. Online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.
