Ginny Lee Kurtzman, 71, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Golden Living Nursing Home in Frederick, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of Ralph Kurtzman for 51 years.
Born Feb. 9, 1951, in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Mary Virginia (Devall) Arnold. She married Ralph Kurtzman on July 18, 1970, while he was in the U.S. Air Force. Ginny travelled the world with Ralph during his 21-year Air Force career, having many exciting experiences.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. Ginny was a proud graduate of Western High School, class of 1969, in Anaheim, California. Ginny also attended numerous college classes over the years, concentrating in business. She was a talented knitter and had a true flare for melding various colors and patterns in her creations. Ginny was also active in the various Parent Teacher Associations while her daughters were attending school. The teachers came to rely on Ginny to serve as a room mother over the years. During her spare time, she was an avid reader and loved to pursue the various used book stores and libraries wherever she lived.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Laurie Allen (Paul) and Jennifer Kurtzman; two sisters, Patricia Burner (late Jerry) and Maria Quintanilla (Phil Ingerson); a brother, Steve Arnold (Tedine); and three grandchildren, Samantha Minjarez, Kaitlyn Minjarez and Donavan Minjarez.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Ginny’s life journey will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Rocky Gap Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Flintstone, Maryland.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.