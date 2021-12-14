Gladys E. Johnson, 91, of New Oxford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. She was the wife of the late Rev. Roy Arthur Johnson Jr., who died March 12, 2012.
Born Dec. 29, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ray Samuel and Velma Delores (Glick) Adams.
Gladys retired from Montgomery College, Germantown, Maryland, and was a member of the Hanover Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her children, Joanna J. Dudley and husband James, Harrisburg, North Carolina, Timothy P. Johnson and wife Cathy, State College, Pennsylvania, Deborah A. Anway and husband Kevin, Seattle, Washington, Judith L. Redona, Frederick, Maryland, James D. Johnson and wife Jean, Gaithersburg, Maryland, and John D. Johnson, Middletown, Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Kissling; and brother Clifford Adams.
Gladys is remembered for her warm and engaging personality. She loved her family, enjoyed serving people and making others happy. She was faithful to her friends and family and was a strong Christian. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren. Two years ago, she felt the need to promote greater educational opportunities for underserved students, and she established a scholarship fund to promote diversity at Elizabethtown College.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Gladys E. Johnson may be made to the Gladys Johnson and Family Diversity Scholarship at Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
To share memories of Gladys E. Johnson, please visit wetzelfuneralhome.com.