Gladys Holsinger

Gladys Elizabeth Holsinger, 101, of Silver Spring, MD, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 26, 2020. Gladys was born in Enola, Pennsylvania on March 17, 1919 to the parents of William F. and Nettie (Cunningham) McNall.
Gladys grew up in Wheaton MD, where she met the love of her life, Ray R. Holsinger. Gladys resided there until June 2019. She was married to Ray R. Holsinger for 63 years.
Gladys was a very active member of her church. Gladys and Ray enjoyed participating in church disaster relief projects. She also enjoyed camping, crocheting (making baby blankets), baking, tending to her flower gardens and being a homemaker. We can’t forget her love for a competitive game of Rummy-O.
Gladys cherished her family. She is survived by her sons, James W. Holsinger (Laurene), Daniel R. Holsinger (Pamela); and her daughter, Sharon L. Smith (Mitchell).
Gladys’ warm hugs and kind words will be greatly missed by her 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray R. Holsinger; her daughters, Sandra K. Thorpe and Gail V. Mantzell and grandson, Andrew B. Holsinger.
The family would like to thank everyone at Homewood of Frederick, MD for the excellent care and love they showed for Gladys.
Gladys was very happy at Homewood and loved everyone she met. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821 Green Valley Rd. Ste. A, Monrovia, Md. 21770.
There will be a celebration of life on a future date.