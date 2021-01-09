Gladys May

FREDERICK — Gladys M. (Hendrix) May, 93, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Cumberland, MD, passed away Sunday January 3, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born August 25, 1927, in Binghamton, NY, she was a daughter of the late William Kennedy and Mary Ellen (Bostic) Smallwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Harry Smallwood, Sr.; husband, Charles F. “Peck” May; daughter, Mary Eileen (May) Talley; sister, Medora (Smallwood) Riel; brother, Harry Smallwood, Jr.
Gladys was a 1945 graduate of Fort Hill High School. She went on to work for Karp Brothers Restaurant Supply, the Flower Basket, and A Total Image Styling Salon. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she had served as an officer of the organization. Gladys enjoyed reading and the theatre. For many years she held an annual subscription to the Kennedy Center. She was a bowler, who was a member of Ladies Gems League at the Diamond Bowling Center on Virginia Avenue.
Gladys is survived by daughter, Linda S. (May) Hollern; son, Michael May; granddaughter, Terra Lynn (Hollern) Capps and husband, Harrold Capps; four great-grandchildren, Kody, Jack, Gillian, and Mattis Capps. Gladys’ family is anxiously awaiting the birth of her fifth great grandchild due to be born in February. Gladys is also survived by her son-in-law, Ronald Talley.
Friends will be received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Ave, Cumberland, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 11 A.M. to Noon.
Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home at Noon on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gladys’ name may be sent to Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702 (www.daybreakadultdayservices.org).
Condolences may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com.