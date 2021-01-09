Glenda Canipe

Glenda Katheryn Honeycutt Canipe , 81, Sharpsburg peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday January 6, 2021.
Glenda she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Thomas Honeycutt, of Middle River, MD; and by her second husband, Tommy Canipe, of Vale, NC.
She was born to Glenn and Madge Kean on April 29, 1939 in Vale, NC. Glenda moved with her family to Baltimore in 1950, where she graduated from Kenwood High. Glenda was employed by and retired from the Maryland Air National Guard, Essex-Middle River.
Glenda is survived by her son, David (Brittany) Honeycutt of Sharpsburg, MD; step-son, Johnny (Tanya) Honeycutt of Virginia Beach; step-daughter Sharon (Benny) Wright of Fallston; mother, Madge Kean, of Weatherford, TX; sister, Norma Hill, of Weatherford, TX, and her devoted care giver, Dawn Shubenok of Sharpsburg. Glenda is survived by grandchildren, Wendi (Jason) Decker of Stewartstown, PA, Rachel (Jason) Levy of Towson, MD, Nathaniel Beach of Sharpsburg, MD, John Honeycutt Jr of Lancaster, PA, and Amy (Tommy) Karle of Fallston, MD. Glenda is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Glenda will be greatly missed.
Interment will be made in Holly Hills Memorial Gardens, Baltimore.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.