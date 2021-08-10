Glenn A. Potts

Glenn Allan Potts passed away suddenly Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, while at work.
Born in Murray, Kentucky, Sept. 11, 1964, the son of Barbara (Orr) Potts and the late Shelby G. Potts.
Devoted husband of Lisa “Melissa” Potts, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage.
He was a Calloway High School graduate, class of 1983. Glenn was formerly employed by Stanley Martin, D.R. Horton, Miller & Smith and the most recently AMCO. He was a member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, was always eager to help out a neighbor with any type of repair and was a talented shade tree mechanic and craftsman. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, boating, archery, camping, scouting and coaching his son’s baseball. He especially enjoyed smoking meat and sharing it with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are son, Matthew Potts, of Mount Airy; brother, Jimmy and wife Lori, of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his sister, Genice Potts.
A viewing and services will be held at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon, with services taking place at noon. Interment will take place in Locust Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burrier-Queen Funeral Home, 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, to help defray funeral costs. To share online condolences, visit www.burrier-queen.com.