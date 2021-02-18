Glenn Berkhousen

Glenn Elliott Berkhousen, of New Market, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, after a long battle with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA1), with his loving wife, son and friends at his side.
Glenn was born on July 26, 1954, to Elliot and Ruby (Youngblood) Berkhousen in St. Johns, Michigan, and he later moved to Georgia.
In 1983, Glenn married the love of his life, Katherine Hinea. Glenn didn’t think twice, when in 1988 a professional opportunity for Katherine gave them a chance to explore the world. He gave up his job at the Atlantic Steel Company in Atlanta and moved with his family to the village of Dielheim near Heidelberg, Germany, where they were to remain for nearly a decade. There, he was initially employed by the Orient Miura Trading Company, GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany) as a sales representative but soon indulged his passion for antiques by establishing his own business, Antiquitaten Berkhousen in Dielheim.
Glenn enjoyed finding, restoring and selling antiques. He and his family traveled extensively throughout Europe, but his true passions were as a reenactor of the French & Indian War and his vintage cars. He was a member of the Frederick Golden Gears Car Club, the Greater Baltimore Model A Club and the Hub City Model A Club. Whatever hobby or project Glenn undertook, he did it passionately and poured himself into it. He acted as an extra in two historical documentaries, and he drove his Model A in the short film, “Lies Beneath the Nightshade.” Glenn will be remembered as being fiercely independent and living life to the fullest as well as being a generous and good man.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Katherine Berkhousen; his son, Christoph; his brother, Craig; and many aunts, uncles and cousins and their families, who are in Michigan and Georgia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in downtown Frederick at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Due to COVID-19 protocols, face masks must be worn, and social distancing will be followed. Placement at St. John’s Cemetery will follow. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a contribution to the Frederick Food Bank or Mission of Mercy at amissionofmercy.org.