Glenn Brubaker

Glenn A. Brubaker , 104, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. He was the husband of the late Bertie P. Bussard Brubaker.
Born on Oc. 4, 1916, in Jefferson, Maryland, he was the son of the late Omar Roy Brubaker and Daisy Blanche Miller Brubaker.
Glenn began working for Lawrence Wilcom as a farm hand, where he met Bertie. After they married he took over Thaddeus Bussard farm and continued running the farm into his mid-’90s. Glenn also worked for MD transportation delivering freight and worked at Montgomery College in the Maintenance Department. He was a member of the Hyattstown Fire Department and later joined the Urbana Fire Department when they originated. Glenn volunteered at countless carnivals, dinners, bingos and fundraisers and was elected into the Frederick Co. Volunteer Hall of Fame. He was also a member of Bush Creek Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Jodie Grove and spouse Dan, Jessica Reggio and spouse Anthony, Renee Farmer and spouse Richard, Jason Cline, Rhonda Ballard and spouse James, Roni Cline and Scott Hooper; great-grandchildren Jackson, Julianne, Taylor, Nathan, Ian, Sydney, Tyler, Jared, Liam, and Kristin.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Daisy Brubaker, Ruth Cline and husband Ronald and Julia Flook; brothers, Fred Brubaker, Paul Brubaker and Lee Brubaker.
The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren 4821 Green Valley Rd., Monrovia, MD 21770.
A celebration of Glenn’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren.
Interment will be at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to either Urbana Fire Hall, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704 or Frederick Co. Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.