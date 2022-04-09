Glenn Dayhoff

Glenn Harold Dayhoff, age 84, of Walkersville, passed away April 6, 2022, at the Kline Hospice House after a brief illness. He was born in Utica, Maryland, to James and Nettie Dayhoff. He was the fifth oldest of 10 children. Growing up, he worked on various farms in the mid-county area. He attended Frederick High School briefly before attending Walkersville High School until 1954. After high school, he worked and lived on the Earl Hoffmaster Farm in Woodsboro. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1959, was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961, and was honorably discharged in 1965. He worked at Walkersville Lanes, where he met his future wife, Phyllis.
Glenn married Phyllis in 1966 and had four children. They lived in the Walkersville/Woodsboro area for 56 years. Glenn worked as a carpenter and contractor for numerous companies, and he took on self-employed ventures for 50-plus years until his “retirement” in 2009. Glenn’s residential work included homes, additions, renovations, decks and furniture for family and extended family. He continued to maintain, repair and improve the family home over the years, including up until his final weeks. He volunteered at the Glade Valley Community Services Food Bank. He served for years on the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church property committee. He and Phyllis enjoyed going to Charles Town.
He is survived by his wife of 55-plus years, Phyllis Dayhoff; son, Brian S. Dayhoff, AIA; daughters, Betsy Kobbe and Rick Kobbe Jr., Belinda Burriss and Jesse Burriss Jr., and Bonnie Gaither and Joshua Gaither; grandchildren, Rachael Denton and Justin Denton, Kristen Kobbe and Jacob Schatz, Dustin, David and Delanie Burriss, and Ella and Evan Gaither. He is survived by his brother, Ray Dayhoff (Sandy); sister, Ruth Lambert; brother, Paul Dayhoff (Anne); sister, Shirley Baker; and sisters-in-law, Pat Dayhoff and Catherine Dayhoff. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Dayhoff (infant), Frank Dayhoff and Wayne Dayhoff; sisters, Mary Rippeon, Mildred Saylor and Mabel Berkheimer.
Visitation will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 11. Pastor Phil Beck will preside over the funeral service at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville, MD 21793, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by interment at Glade Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Walkersville, MD 21793 (saintpaulslutheranchurch.org), or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 (frederickhealthhospice.org).
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.