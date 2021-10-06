Glenn E. Rausch

Glenn Edward Rausch, age 68, of Woodsboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, surrounded by his family at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Mount Airy.
Born Nov. 3, 1952, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Elmo Edward and Lillian Irene Hartung Rausch. He was the husband of Carol Rausch, his wife of 47 years.
Glenn attended Linganore High School and worked as a self-employed truck driver for more than 25 years, driving in the Tri-State area. He enjoyed volunteering his time with his truck. He also worked for Southern States, Woodsboro. He also enjoyed drag races, attending Carlisle car shows, old cars, watching Westerns on television, attending his children’s sporting events and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children, Casey Rausch and wife Sherry, Carey Owens and husband Brian, Corey Rausch and fiancée Michaela Haugh, and Cody Rausch; grandchildren, Owen and Logan Rausch, and Nora and Hunter Owens; and siblings, Kevin Rausch and wife Carol, and Ann “Dee” Heller and husband Steve.
He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Gemma Rausch; and close friend, Robert “Slick” Sparkman.
A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life service will be held at Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
