Mr. Glenn Leroy Houck Sr., 72, of Union Bridge, passed from this life on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at home with his beloved dog and companion Nala.
Born on Sept. 5, 1948, in Taneytown he was the son of the late Bruce and Helen Houck. Glenn retired after a long career with W.M. Rickman Construction Company, Inc. in Rockville. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved going to church.
Surviving are two sons, Glenn Houck Jr. and wife Maryann, of Frederick, and Justin Houck and wife Justine, of Thurmont; a daughter, Brenda Houck, of Mount Airy; 14 grandchildren, Billy Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Lauren Young, Alyssa Schrader, Troy Houck, Glenn Houck III, Kyle Houck, Joseph Houck, Cora Nash, Timothy Nash, Blayne Houck, Braelyn Houck, Bryce Houck and Benson Houck; four great-grandchildren, Ariana Thomas, Joshua and Jonah Blankenbeckler and Stone Nash; a brother, Charles Houck and wife Gerri, of South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Frankie Childers. He was proceeded in death by two brothers, Bruce Houck Jr. and Carroll Houck; and a sister, Jackie Frances Beard, of Union Bridge.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Milton Lambertson officiating. Final resting place ceremonies will follow at Mount Prospect Cemetery, also known as the “Chapel of the Hill,” in Lewistown.
