Glenn Kenneth Shriver Jr., of Clarksburg, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 79 Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Born May 21, 1942, in Takoma Park, he was the son of the late Glenn (Sr.) and Eleanor E. (Cort) Shriver.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Beall Shriver; four children, Sarah Shriver, of Ijamsville, Carrie Shriver Perini (Rodney), Glenn “Kenny” Shriver III and Susan Shriver, all of Clarksburg; along with four grandchildren, Samantha Shriver, Eddie Burtt III, Anthony Perini and Jenna Perini. He is also survived by brothers, Paul Shriver (Carolyn) and Steven Shriver (Donna); sister-in-law, Sandra Greear; brother-in-law; Barry Beall (Melissa); and brother-in-law, Bob Pickett (Elizabeth); as well as many nieces and nephews.
Glenn graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (Bethesda, Maryland) in 1960 and Erskine College (Due West, South Carolina) in 1965. In 1966, he enlisted in the Army and fought in Vietnam.
In 1969, Glenn met the love of his life, Carolyn, while working at the National Bureau of Standards, now known as NIST. In the late 1970s, he went to work for the Department of Energy, retiring in December 2000.
Glenn especially enjoyed time at his home in Merritt Island, Florida, and visiting Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He loved history, tinkering on cars and working on his many lists — and he was Mr. Fix-it. Glenn loved talking to and spending time with his brothers (Paul and Steve, all known as “Brother”). He loved his family fiercely.
Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his in-laws, John C. and Ruth W. Beall, and Rudell C. Beall; brother-in-law, Jack Beall; sister-in-law, Pat Pickett; niece, Elizabeth Shriver; and nephew, Nathan Pickett.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. and a service at 11. Face masks are required. Afterward, there will be a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 5114 Harney Road, Taneytown, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Commissions Families (www.gcfamilies.org) or Operation Heal Our Patriots (www.samaritanspurse.org).
