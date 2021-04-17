Glenn Lenhart

Glenn Henry "Doc" Lenhart Jr., 85, of Woodsboro died Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born November 29, 1935 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Glenn H. Lenhart Sr. and Ellen Elizabeth Hitchcock Lenhart. He was the husband of the late Peggy Maxine Lenhart, the love of his life who died in 2011.
He attended Western Maryland College. He served in the National Guard 29th Before retiring he worked for 15 years as a ceramic tile setter, 27 years with the State Department of Assessments and 10 years for the Property Tax Appeals Board, a governor-appointed position. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Woodsboro, South Carolina Hackers Golf Club, 29th Division Cresap's Rifles, Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post 282, Elks Lodge 684 in Frederick, and the former Colts Corral. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Colts fan. He had a love for baseball starting in high school, playing for the American Legion in Frederick, the All-Star Team, Union Bridge and New Windsor 16-18 League and the Woodsboro Maryland State League at age 14 and 8 years in the Tri-County League. Glenn enjoyed taking care of his yard, gardening, the beach, traveling to Florence, South Carolina on golf trips and was always up for a good time.
Surviving are daughter Kristi Heffner and husband Robert of Brunswick, sister Barbara Lenhart Keyser of Woodsboro, sisters-in-law Bonnie Dixon and husband Robert of Woodsboro and Ocie Bernstein of Delaware and a granddog Kezzie. He is also survived by a special companion Helen Powell.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-9 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2020 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 8 2nd St., Woodsboro with Rev. John Schildt officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Wearing of masks and social distancing while in the funeral home and church will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 8 2nd Street, Woodsboro.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.