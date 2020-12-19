Mr. Glenn Allen Mercer, 70, of Thurmont, passed away on Dec.15, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Alice “Joann” Mercer, his wife of 51 years.
Born Dec. 31, 1949, in Legore, Maryland, Glenn was the son of the late Jesse C. and Helen Virginia Mercer. Glenn loved to go fishing, and on weekends visit the flea markets and go for Sunday drives. He worked for 50 years at Baltimore Brick Company at Rocky Ridge, Maryland.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Mercer is survived by his daughters, Tammy Wine of Thurmont, and Kathy Mercer (Jeff Eyler), of Sabillasville; and son, Glenn Mercer Jr. and wife Stacy of Smithsburg; and grandchildren, Dylana, Kayla, Brandy, Devin and Dalton. He is also survived by brothers, Jesse C. Mercer Jr. and Vernon Mercer of New Midway, Frank Mercer and wife Gloria of Thurmont, John Mercer of Thurmont, Robin Mercer and wife Joann of Taneytown; sisters, Matilda Pickett and husband Dennis of Delaware, Maxine Brookfield and husband Bill of Tampa, Florida; and many nieces and nephews, as well as two special friends for Sunday morning breakfast, Pat and Dick. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Doris Mercer, and a niece, Tina Marie Mercer.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private.