Mr. Glenn Oliver Rickard Jr., 96, of Thurmont, Maryland, affectionately known as June, Rick, Buddy and Dad, slipped quietly and peacefully away and onto his heavenly journey on April 4, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. For almost 56 years, he was the husband of Eleanor Louise (Griffith) Rickard, who predeceased him in 2011. Since 2013, he has been married to Mary Ethel (Michael) Rickard.
Born Feb. 11, 1925, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the Son of Glenn Oliver and Mabel Leona (Hose) Rickard.
Throughout a long and active lifetime, he was an electronic engineer for more than 60 years, owning and selling a number of businesses, the last being Thurmont Radio and TV. Finding retirement boring, he re-entered employment with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on its Emmitsburg, Maryland, campus, as an electronics and communications engineer, finally fully retiring in the late ’90s.
Glenn was a member of the Thurmont United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, teaching Sunday school for most of his tenure. He also held offices and longstanding membership in the Masonic Lodge, Lions Clubs and Kiwanis, as well as many additional civic organizations. Glenn also proudly served in the United States Army, and he was a member of the American Legion.
He had a number of interests and hobbies throughout his long and active life.
In addition to his civic interests, he was an avid gardener, loved working on his farm, and really enjoyed rehabilitating and repairing items ranging from pump organs to housing to farm equipment and a lot of everything in between.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Aleta L. Fox and husband Gary W., of Rocky Ridge; John W. Rickard and wife Valeria, of Haymarket, Virginia; grandchildren, Jennifer Main, Tracey Heims, Jeffrey Fox and Olivia Rickard; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Lucas, Hunter, Madilyn and Wyatt. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He has had many people who were special friends to him over the years; there are too many to list (you know who you are), and we are extremely grateful for your kindness. His stepchildren, Scott and John, were a large help for him and Mary in these past few years. He was predeceased by his son, Glenn O. Rickard III; and his sister, Mabel Louise (Rickard) Leisner.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10 at Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Interment will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont Maryland, with Eleanor and their son.
Contributions may be expressed to the Thurmont United Methodist Church or to Kline Hospice House of Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.