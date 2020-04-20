Glenn Richard Barnard, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, entered into his eternal life with his Lord on April 16, 2020. Glenn was born in Westernport, Maryland, on February 2, 1932. He was one of eight children of the late William Simon Barnard and Margaret Ellen (Conn) Barnard. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Bill, Eddie, Charlie, and Paul, and sisters, Betty and Orva.
Glenn graduated in the Class of 1950 from Bruce High School in Westernport, Maryland, where he excelled in academics, track, baseball and basketball. He then attended John’s Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, on scholarships receiving his degree in engineering science.
Glenn proudly served his beloved country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a patriot and a proud supporter of many veterans organizations, including the Francis Scott Key Post #11. After serving in the Navy, he started his 35+year government career at David Taylor Naval Ship Research & Development Center in Carderock, Maryland, working in the Submarine Sonar Department. After retiring, he continued his involvement in the submarine program working in the private sector.
He served as President of The Damascus Jaycees and thoroughly enjoyed teaching 8th grade Sunday School at The Damascus United Methodist Church. Continuing his love of sports, he coached Pee Wee League Baseball and was proud of his team’s undefeated season in 1972. During the summers he enjoyed spending time at his beautiful lake house on Turkey Neck at Deep Creek Lake, where he hosted many family reunions with his family. He was “Captain of The Boat” and got a thrill out of wiping out his water skiers and tubers.
He was the number one fan of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at all their sporting events. He was no stranger to anyone at these events and enjoyed sharing stories and having conversations with people. He was also an avid Tampa Bay Lightning fan and attended many hockey games during his winter breaks in Florida with his son Mark. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren show their 4-H cattle at the shows and spending time with his daughter Cindee at her farm.
Glenn loved traveling the world, attending shows, concerts and wineries with his wife and son Mark. While visiting his son Steven and family in Texas, he developed an appreciation for the inspirational praise music he heard. So many wonderful memories of a life well lived!
Glenn is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Nancy (McDaniel) Barnard of Frederick; daughter, Cindee (Barnard) Savage and husband Wayne of Knoxville, MD; sons, Steven Glenn Barnard and wife Kristen of Trophy Club, TX, and Mark Richard Barnard and fiancée Beth of Tampa, FL; 10 grandchildren Christopher (Chip) Savage and wife Isha of Union Bridge, MD, Kelli (Savage) Welsh and husband Matt of Knoxville, MD, Jami (Savage) Hartman and husband Jamie of St. Thomas, PA, Ryan Savage and wife Ashley of Knoxville, MD, Sara Barnard of Grapevine, TX, Hunter Barnard of Keller, TX, Riley Barnard of Keller, TX, Gunnar Barnard of Trophy Club, TX, and Makenna Barnard of Trophy Club, TX, and he was predeceased by his “little angel,” Dylan Barnard of Colleyville, TX; 11 great-grandchildren, Connor and Chase Savage of Union Bridge, MD, Kendall, Breckin, Andie and Gatlin Welsh of Knoxville, MD, Colton and Kaleigh Hartman of St. Thomas, PA, and Easton, Rhett and Jace Savage of Knoxville, MD.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral and graveside services will be private. There will be a celebration of Glenn’s life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: FCF Church, 10142 Hansonville Road, Frederick, MD 21702 or Francis Scott Key Post #11, 1450 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702.
