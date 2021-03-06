Glenn Rippeon

Glenn Patrick Rippeon, 74, of Thurmont, passed away on March 3, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital after an extended illness.
Born Feb. 14, 1947, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ira and June nee Blackman Rippeon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Rippeon.
In his early years, Glenn attended Walkersville High School, graduating in 1965. He continued his education at Frostburg University, graduating in 1969. After college he pursued a career with Frederick County Public Schools, teaching at Waverly Elementary School upon its initial opening and later transferring to Thurmont Middle School. Glenn retired from teaching after 30 years of service educating the youth of Frederick County.
His passion for serving and supporting the youth of the community continued after retirement as he assisted at Catoctin High School as a spotter for the football team, and as a timer for both girls and boys basketball. Glenn also enjoyed playing golf, working in the yard and tending his garden from which he gave away much produce over the years.
Glenn is survived by his beloved wife, Rae Ann of whom he shared 51 years of marriage; daughter, Jill Wilds and husband Conley; granddaughter, Melissa Wilds; nephew, Scott Rippeon; and sister-in-law, Delista Rippeon.
He will also be fondly remembered by Uncle Pat Blackman and Auntie Peg Farr from England.
A private graveside service will be held at a future date.
Donations in Glenn’s name may be made to Hospice of Frederick County 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701 or a charity of your choice.
Glenn’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. For online condolences, visit www.blacksfuneralhomes.com.