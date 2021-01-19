Glenn Souders

Glenn A. Souders, 78, of Jefferson, Maryland, formerly of Hustontown, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born May 27, 1942, in Needmore, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Charles “Jack” Souders and Faye Lamberson Souders.
Glenn attended high school at Thaddeus Stevens Trade School and completed his Associate of Arts from Prince George’s Community College. He is a veteran of the U.S Navy.
Glenn retired from the U.S. Department of Commerce/NOAA after 38 years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed painting, landscaping and photography. His passion was en plein air painting and he challenged himself to create vivid, evocative landscape paintings.
Glenn’s artwork has been displayed at the Maryland State House; the Delaplaine Visual Arts & Education Center; the Burwell-Morgan Mill; the Weinberg Center for Performing Arts; the Yellow Barn Gallery; and other local shows.
Glenn is a member of the Frederick Plein Air Artists; the Frederick County Artists Association; Friends of the Yellow Barn; the Delaplaine Visual Arts & Education Center; and the Catoctin Artists Association. He also served on the inaugural board of the Frederick Festival of the Arts.
Glenn is a member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church and was involved with the United Methodist Men, serving as district president from 1990-91.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Souders; his son, (Christopher Souders and wife, Shannon); his daughter (Jennifer Conner and husband, Michael); four grandsons (Zachary Souders, Cameron Conner, Kyle Souders and Wyatt Conner); and one granddaughter (Elisabeth Conner). He is also survived by one brother (Charles Souders); three sisters (Bonnie Kelly, Cassandra Stryker and Mary Jane Hoover); and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by two brothers (Barry Souders and John R. Souders); one sister (Beverly Ferry); and two nephews (Marc Souders and infant Greg I. Souders).
A celebration of life will be scheduled for Glenn at a later time.