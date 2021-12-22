Glenn Springer

Glenn Alan Springer, 62, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born Dec. 11, 1959, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of George and Mary Springer of Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Glenn was a 1977 graduate of Catoctin High School and a 1981 graduate of Mount St. Mary’s College. He worked for the federal government in Washington, D.C., for 37 years. A majority of those years, Glenn was a statistician with the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Maureen Regan Springer, of Emmitsburg, Maryland; his three children, daughter Elizabeth Good and husband Andrew, of Auburn, Pennsylvania, daughter Melissa Springer, of Baltimore, Maryland, and son Patrick Springer and wife Melanie, of Baltimore, Maryland. Glenn’s grandchildren, Benjamin, Josephine and Connor, were the light of his life, and he loved reading them countless books, holding them on his chest for many naps, and making “Bugga’s famous French toast” every morning they would visit. Glenn was adored by many, including his sister, Christine Botker and husband Eric, of Jefferson, Maryland; brother, Robert Springer, of Emmitsburg, Maryland; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws and friends.
Glenn had a love of music, singing as a tenor in several church choirs. He also enjoyed going to Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball games, hunting in his woods and being the coach of his children’s youth sports teams.
Glenn didn’t want a “big parade” as he called it, and instead of a funeral, he wanted people to come together to celebrate his life. His family will hold a gathering at a date and time to be determined. Glenn also decided to donate his body to science, a true testament to the kind of person he was.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for Glenn the past eight years. They would specifically like to thank Dr. William Kerns of Smithsburg Family Practice, Dr. Yixing Jiang of UMMS Greenbaum Cancer Center, Dr. William Regine and Martha Francis of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, the wonderful nurses of Greenbaum Cancer Center and the very caring and compassionate staff of Frederick Health Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made in Glenn’s memory to Frederick Health Hospice. Donations can be mailed to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, Maryland, 21701 or online at www.frederickhealthhospice.org.