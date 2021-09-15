Glenna Lee Forquer, 69, a longtime resident of Mount Airy, Maryland, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Ms. Forquer was a beloved elementary instrumental music teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools for 30 years.
She was born Sept. 16, 1951, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ralph G. Forquer Sr. and the late Lois (Kost) Forquer of Rockville, Maryland.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Michael A. Giannini; sister, Kelley Baione Carpenter (Dale), of St. Simons Island, Georgia; niece, Stephanie Baione, of Alexandria, Virginia; stepdaughter, Mary Plummer (John); step-grandsons, Anthony and Adam Plummer, who loving and affectionately called her Grandma Glenna, all of Mohnton, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Michael C. Giannini (Martina Kado), of Sparrows Point, Maryland, and many friends and extended family members.
Ms. Forquer was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph G. Forquer Jr. of Rockville, Maryland.
There will be no viewing or memorial service at this time, but a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date for family and friends. Please omit flowers and make a memorial contribution in her name to Frederick Health Hospice or the Frederick County Humane Society.
