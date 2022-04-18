Glenna Rae Ross, 78, of Wolfesville, Maryland, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home. Born Sunday, March 12, 1944, in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Eugene Harris Sr. and June Laverne (Newell) Harris.
She was a graduate of Charles Page Senior High School in Sand Springs and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
She was an avid bingo player who loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports.
She was employed by the U.S. government, as accounts payable, retiring from Fort Dietrick in Frederick, Maryland.
Glenna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry L. Ross, whom she married Aug. 14, 1965; son, David Eugene Ross; daughters, Lisa Anne Lewis and husband Paul, Cristen Michelle Elliott, and Sherrie Lynn Ross; grandchildren, Zachary Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Christopher Elliott, and Cody Elliott and wife Shamekia; brother, Greg Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Vernon Harris Jr.; and one sister, Lodonia Engram.
Services will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wolfsville, Maryland.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Frederick Health Hospice, The American Cancer Society or Frederick Health Home Care.
Online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com.