Gloria Angleberger

Mrs. Gloria A. Angleberger, 88, of Thurmont, MD, passed from this life July 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful mother to her children and a loving wife to her husband, Kenneth Angleberger, for 68 years.
Born on May 21, 1932, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Helen Stonesifer Myers.
Gloria was a graduate of Thurmont High School class of 1950 and a graduate of Towson State Teachers College class of 1954. She retired as a teacher after 27 and a half years from Thurmont Elementary, where she impacted numerous lives. When she would see former students, they would always say she was their favorite teacher.
Gloria’s faith was strong, and she was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Thurmont, where she served on the altar committee and taught Sunday School. She was active in the Frederick County Retired Teachers Association, the Thurmont Senior Center, and the Thurmont Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed serving others, attending teas, playing bridge, traveling, and reading. Her family and friends will never forget her kindness and concern for everyone. She was indeed like an angel on earth.
She was proceeded in death by her brother Eugene Myers and his wife Carol, and her sister in law Jean Myers
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Neal Coty and his wife Holly, her daughter Sue Warthen and her husband Robert, four grandchildren Kaitlin Mueller, Kyle Mueller, Campbell Coty, and Mallory Coty, her brothers and sisters, Rodman Myers, Juanita Bowers and husband Harold, Rebbeca Linton and husband Don, Gladys Baker and husband James, and Lyman Myers and wife Connie.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church Street, Thurmont, MD 21788. COVID precautions will be in effect for the service. Private burial services will be held at a later date at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church 15 N Church Street, Thurmont , MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.