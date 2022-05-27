Gloria Ann Monroe Crampton, 80, of Dickerson Maryland, departed from this life Friday, May 20, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born Nov. 18, 1941, in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Ruby and Willis Gilbert Sr.
Throughout her career, Gloria worked many culinary jobs and was primarily employed as an executive chef. She often expressed her love and gratitude to family and friends through her love of sharing and serving food. She is especially remembered for her pound cake and macaroni and cheese.
Gloria was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in Mount Zion AME Church for the majority of her life. She also enjoyed watching soap operas, doting over her grandkids and spending time with family. No matter what, Gloria always lived a life of service to others. She will always be remembered for her caring heart and famous “side eye.”
We know that Gloria is resting in eternal peace with the Lord but leaves to rejoice and cherish her precious memory, her three children, Sheila Monroe, Griffin Monroe and Stephanie Monroe; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Monroe, Taylor Monroe, Nina Monroe and Aaron Monroe; one great-grandchild, Silas Monroe-Failla; three sisters, Joyce Jackson, Perla Upson and Betty Streams; one brother, Leonard (Buddy) Gilbert; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her parents; brothers, Author Lee and Willis (Little Boy) Gilbert Jr.; and her son, James Monroe.
A celebration of Gloria’s life will begin at 2 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Interment will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jonathan Davis will officiate.
Those who wish to send flowers as a token of sympathy may do so to Stauffer Funeral Home.