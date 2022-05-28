Gloria Ann Monroe Crampton, 80, of Dickerson Maryland, departed from this life on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born on November 18, 1941, in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Ruby and Willis Gilbert Sr.
Throughout her career, Gloria worked many culinary jobs and was primarily employed as an Executive Chef. She often expressed her love and gratitude to family and friends through her love of sharing and serving food. She is especially remembered for her pound cake and macaroni and cheese.
Gloria was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in Mount Zion AME Church for the majority of her life. She also enjoyed watching soap operas, doting over her grandkids and spending time with family. No matter what, Gloria was always of service to others. She will always be remembered for her caring heart and famous "side eye."
We know that Gloria is resting in eternal peace with the Lord, but leaves to rejoice and cherish her precious memory, her three children, Sheila Monroe, Griffin Monroe, and Stephanie Monroe; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Monroe, Taylor Monroe, Nina Monroe, and Aaron Monroe; one great grandchild, Silas Monroe-Failla; three sisters, Joyce Jackson, Perla Upson, and Betty Streams; one brother, Leonard (Buddy) Gilbert and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many cherished friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her parents, brothers Author Lee and Willis (Little Boy) Gilbert Jr., and her son James Monroe.
A celebration of Gloria's life will begin at 2:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Interment will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Jonathan Davis will officiate.
Those who wish to send flowers as a token of sympathy may do so to Stauffer Funeral Home.