Gloria Bailey

On Feb. 22, 2021, the Lord called home Gloria Zenobia Bailey, a beloved wife, mother and friend. Gloria was born in Soperton, Georgia, on May 22, 1938, to the late Lula Bell (Gilmore) and John Evans. She graduated from Fort Valley State College and earned her master’s degree from Columbia Teacher’s College. She became a teacher for New York City Public Schools and retired after 30 years of service.
She found joy in retirement as a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. She also volunteered as a member of the Red Hat Society and the Black Professional Women’s Organization. She enjoyed painting, gardening and quilting. Gloria leaves behind, her husband, Emory T. Bailey; three daughters, Anita Bailey-Sinkler, Adele Bailey and Dr. Thomasina Bailey; son-in-law, Robert Sinkler; and many family and friends. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. Smith and John P. Evans.
Services will be held Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m. and live-streamed by going to garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.