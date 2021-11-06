Gloria Burgee, 91, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Rhudel V. “Rudy” Burgee Sr. Born on Oct. 25, 1930, in Walkersville, Maryland, she was the daughter of John Samuel Hann and Katherine (Krise) Hann.
Mrs. Burgee was a member Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Frederick. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed attending church and activities at both Mt. Carmel UMC and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Creagerstown.
Mrs. Burgee is survived by her son, Rhudel V. “Rudy” Burgee Jr.; a grandson, Rhudel V. Burgee III and wife Suzanne; and great-grandson, Rhudel V. “Vincent” Burgee IV. She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Wolfe and husband Zene; brother, Sylvester Hann and wife Frances; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Gloria’s life journey will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. A private interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
