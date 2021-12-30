Gloria Jean McGaha, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of Earl McGaha.
Born on May 7, 1946, in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Gladys Louise (Sorey) Baum.
After 32 years, Gloria retired from the Department of Energy in the finance and accounting department. Prior to that she worked for Geico for 20 years. Gloria enjoyed day trips and camping with her travel trailer and going to Chincoteague, Virginia.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Louise Doxtater and husband Bob; sister, Cynthia “Cyndi” A. French; brother, Jerry F. “Frank” French Jr.; brother-in-law, Ronald McGaha; sisters-in-law, Willa McGaha and Patricia McGaha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. This is not necessary but much appreciated.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.