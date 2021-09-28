Gloria June Main passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Affectionately known as “Tutu” by those who knew and loved her, she endured but finally succumbed to complications of advanced Parkinson’s disease at the age of 90 in Nixa, Missouri, with her loving sister, Alice Anne, by her side.
Born Sept. 5, 1931, in Springfield, Missouri, the first of three children to the late Lloyd and Belva Stafford. She was predeceased by her first husband, Simon Crites; and second husband, William Main.
She is survived by her brother, John Stafford and his wife Dorcas; sister, Alice Anne Long; children, Steven Crites, Belva Brennan and Ronald Crites, along with their respective spouses Reenie, Michael, and Phetsamay; stepsons, William Main and spouse Jane, and Alan Main; grandchildren, Carrie Crites, Eric Crites, Jesse Crites, Belva Adams, Jenifer Gianello, Andrew Rutter, Stephanie Crites, Sarah Diaz and Christie Main; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Amelia and Evangeline Crites, Lilah and Charles Crites, Jacob and Claire Adams, Maxwell and Lucas Gianello, TJ, Payton and Sawyer Rutter, and Tenoch Diaz; nieces and nephews, Susan Kenworthy, Sarah Housel and James Stafford, Chris Long and Lori Collins; and extended family and numerous friends.
Tutu was pragmatic; she always adjusted to her life situation. When Simon was killed in an aircraft accident in 1969, she went back to school and obtained an education degree. She began teaching kindergarten, all the while raising three kids as a single mom. She was a vibrant, intelligent woman who attracted the attention of several but not more so than William Main, who finally tagged her in 1983. At the time, she was living in Falls Church, Virginia, but moved up to Frederick, Maryland, and commuted for a year until retiring. She acclimated well to the bevy of Bill’s vast array of acquaintances and soon became an adopted Frederickonian. After Bill died in 2006, she went to live with her sister, Alice Anne, in Cincinnati. After Alice Anne moved to Nixa in 2014, Tutu elected to return to Frederick, where she resided at Homewood of Frederick, a retirement community. During the course of her stay at Homewood, her Parkinson’s progressed and became more evident; coupled with COVID-19 restrictions, she eventually decided to live out her remaining days at her sister’s residence in Nixa until it was necessary to go into The Neighborhoods at Quail Creek, a nursing home in Springfield, Missouri.
Tutu enjoyed reading, playing bridge, working crossword puzzles and, in her heyday, traveling. A steadfast memory will be her hedgehog collection, which was quite extensive and featured in newspaper and magazine articles. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Washington Football Team fan. She enjoyed the conviviality of her Frederick Maryland friends, especially those of Homewood. She loved being the family matriarch and, until no longer able, she annually provided lodging at beach side for family members and friends. She would often remind us of the beauty all around. Many fond memories. Tutu will be sorely missed but never forgotten by those who knew and loved her.
A special thanks to both staffs at Homewood of Frederick and Quail Creek of Springfield for providing the best possible loving care for Tutu in her declining days. And, of course, thank you Alice Anne for being the loving and kind sister that you are.
True to her form, Tutu donated her body to Parkinson’s disease research and asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Parkinson’s Foundation at contact@parkinson.org
A celebration of life ceremony will be provided in Nixa, Missouri, at a time to be determined. Likewise, after her ashes are returned to Frederick for interment, a memorial service will be provided, with a location and time to be determined.