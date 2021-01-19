Gloria Martin Buzi died on Jan. 15, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Laurence Buzi; devoted mother of Tanya Spedalere and her husband Ron and the late Laurence Martin Buzi; loving grandmother of Jeffrey Feige and his wife Krysta Paradis and Jennifer Feige and her husband Azher Merchant.
Due to gathering size limits, services at the funeral home will be private, but the family would like to extend an open invitation to anyone who would like to attend the interment service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens set for noon Wednesday, Jan. 20. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton, MD 21601. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com.