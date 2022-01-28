Gloria Ridgely

Gloria Jean Ridgely, 74, Myersville died Monday January 24 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of George Earl Ridgely Sr.
Born in Catonsville on February 22, 1947 she was the daughter of the late Joseph Irvin and Catherine Lucille Anderson Brown.
She was a homemaker who took care of her children especially Linda and George Jr. She enjoyed talking to family members, watching wrestling and her soap opera with Linda and connecting with family and friends on Facebook. She will be greatly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Surviving, besides her husband are eight children David and Daniel Ridgely both of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sherri (Michael) Wolfe, Smithsburg, Linda and George Ridgely of Myersville, Amanda (Lee) Fritz , Bobby, and Steve Ridgely all of Myersville, four grandchildren Justin, Adam, Dylan, Jilleen, two great-grandchildren Braden and Connor, and one brother Gary Brown of Westminster. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by siblings Wilma Jones, Earl Brown and Stanley Brown.
The family will receive friends on Sunday January 30 from 3 to 5 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home,31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Monday January 31 from the funeral home. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.