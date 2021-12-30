Gloria Shafer

Gloria Louise Shafer, beloved wife of Charles Robert Shafer, died Dec. 27, 2021, near Sharpsburg, Maryland.
Gloria was born on Nov. 5, 1932, to William C. L. and Addie M. (Shank) Renner at their home in Sharpsburg. She graduated from Hagerstown High School, class of 1950, and was then employed by Potomac Edison Company as a customer service representative for 45 years, where she received the award for excellence in customer service.
On Aug. 5, 1956, she married Bob Shafer, beginning a happy, loving union that endured until her demise. Bob and Gloria have three children, Alison Elaine, Diana Lynn and Timothy Robert Shafer; and one grandchild, Grant Tyler Shafer.
Gloria was a lifelong and devoted member of Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, Sharpsburg, and was a member and frequent officer, including serving as treasurer of the church’s women’s guild for 17 years. She enjoyed singing in the choir and singing hymns in her sweet soprano voice. She was also religiously devoted to the Baltimore Orioles and Cal Ripken.
Gloria was notable for her loving nature and her indefatigable cheerfulness. She was happiest being in her home with her family (and, in later years, in her chair in her home with her family). Her passing leaves an empty spot in our lives.
Gloria is survived by her husband; children; grandchild; a sister, Penny Owens; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five siblings, Lucille, Bonnie, Randall, Darla and Nevin.
The Osborne Funeral Home, P.A., 425 S. Conococheague St., Williamsport, Maryland, will be open on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m. for the convenience of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Christ Reformed UCC, 117 W. Main St., Sharpsburg, Maryland, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Rick Bishop officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Monday from 9-11 a.m. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Sharpsburg, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Christ Reformed UCC, P.O. Box 503, Sharpsburg, MD 21782
Online condolences may be made to the family at osbornefuneralhome.net.