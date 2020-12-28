Gloria Thomas, 92, a lifelong resident of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of Earl B. Thomas. They were married for 73 years.
Born, Aug. 24, 1928 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Austin V. and Naomi (Wise) Shepley.
She was a 1946 graduate of Frederick High School where she met Earl, and was a member of the Church of the Brethren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, Gary L. Thomas and wife, Frances Thomas, of Columbia, MD; grandson, Justin F. Thomas and wife, Yen-Ching Wu of Ellicott City, MD; granddaughter, Kaitlin E. Thomas and husband, Oliver Barnyak of Etna, NH; great-grandson, Kai Landyn Thomas; great-granddaughter, Ruby Seren Thomas of Ellicott City, MD.; and brother-in-law, Glenn Baker of Frederick.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Smith and husband, Raymond Smith; and Glendaris V. Baker.
After retirement from the Washington Gaslight Company, she immersed herself in being a homemaker, gardening and traveling with her husband. She loved gatherings with her family, especially her grandchildren, and will be greatly missed and treasured by all who knew her.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.